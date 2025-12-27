Dieng (calf) is out for Sunday's game against the 76ers.

Dieng is set to miss a fourth consecutive game with a right calf strain. Even though the big man doesn't have a timetable for his return, his absence won't have a big impact in fantasy since he rarely sees consistent playing time. Dieng's next chance to play will come against the Hawks on Monday in the second leg of a back-to-back set.