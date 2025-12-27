Thunder's Ousmane Dieng: Sidelined vs. Philly
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Dieng (calf) is out for Sunday's game against the 76ers.
Dieng is set to miss a fourth consecutive game with a right calf strain. Even though the big man doesn't have a timetable for his return, his absence won't have a big impact in fantasy since he rarely sees consistent playing time. Dieng's next chance to play will come against the Hawks on Monday in the second leg of a back-to-back set.
More News
-
Thunder's Ousmane Dieng: Won't play against San Antonio•
-
Thunder's Ousmane Dieng: Out with calf strain•
-
Thunder's Ousmane Dieng: Ruled out for Monday•
-
Thunder's Ousmane Dieng: Hits four triples in win•
-
Thunder's Ousmane Dieng: Sees 15 minutes in win•
-
Thunder's Ousmane Dieng: Absent from injury report•