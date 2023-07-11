Dieng (undisclosed) is sitting out Tuesday's Summer League game against Houston, Steve McGehee of News 9 Oklahoma City reports.
The Thunder are likely resting Dieng to give some other players an opportunity to show what they can do. Dieng has averages of 13.0 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists in four Summer League games.
