Dieng finished with 12 points (5-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt), seven rebounds, two assists and one steal across 28 minutes during Wednesday's 132-101 loss to the Suns.

Dieng managed just two points over the first three quarters before going 4-of-8 from the field for 10 points in the final period. The Oklahoma City forward added seven boards in the contest, which tied Josh Giddey and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl for the team lead and he's now averaging five rebounds per game in March. Dieng has also scored in double figures in three straight games.