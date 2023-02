Dieng finished with 17 points (7-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds and three assists in 30 minutes Saturday during the G League's Oklahoma City Blue's 99-95 loss to the Motor City Cruise.

Even though Dieng led the team in points and rebounds, it wasn't enough to help the Blue secure the victory. Expect him to continue to play at a high level as one of the main forwards for the Blue.