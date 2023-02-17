Dieng finished with 19 points (9-20 FG, 1-7 3Pt), 11 rebounds and two assists in 30 minutes Wednesday during the G League's Oklahoma City Blue's 106-98 loss to the Memphis Hustle.

Despite the loss, Dieng showcased his full offensive arsenal against the Hustle, finishing with his second consecutive double-double. However, he struggled from the field, missing 11 shots including six from deep.