Dieng finished with 24 points (9-18 FG, 6-8 3Pt, 0-1 FT), four rebounds and three assists in 38 minutes Friday during the G League's Oklahoma City Blue's 117-113 loss to the Motor City Cruise.

After appearing in five straight games with the NBA team, Dieng returned to the G League just under a week ago to get some more run with the Blue. Unless rotation minutes open up at the NBA level, expect Dieng to continue to churn out solid offensive performances as one of the main scoring options for the Blue.