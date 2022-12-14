Dieng finished with 21 points (9-18 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-3 FT), 16 rebounds and five assists in 41 minutes during Tuesday's 119-105 loss to the Salt Lake City Stars.

Dieng showcased his full offensive arsenal against Salt Lake as a scorer, monster on the glass and playmaker. Even though he put up his second consecutive double-double, it wasn't enough for Oklahoma City to eke out a win against Salt Lake.