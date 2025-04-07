Now Playing

Dieng is out for Tuesday's game against the Lakers due to a strained left calf.

Tuesday will extend Dieng's absence streak to 12 games, and he holds no clear timetable for a return to action ahead of Wednesday's tilt against the Suns. Considering his minutes were erratic when healthy, Dieng's absence won't have a major effect on the Thunder's rotation.

