Dieng logged 10 points (4-12 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 0-1 FT), six rebounds, three assists and two steals in 29 minutes during Oklahoma City's 114-135 loss to Osceola on Friday.

Dieng struggled offensively as he connected on only four of his 12 shots, failing to make much of an impact. Additionally, he had issues with ball control, turning it over six times during the contest.