The Thunder exercised Dieng's team option for 2024-25 on Saturday, Rylan Stiles of FanSided.com reports.

Dieng will stay in Oklahoma City through at least 2024-25. As a rookie, he averaged 4.9 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 14.6 minutes across 39 appearances. In 2022-23, Dieng is expected to be one of the Thunders' first options off the bench in the frontcourt.