Dieng will return to the bench for Wednesday's game against the Pelicans, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports.
The Thunder will go with their usual starters for Wednesday's play-in game, so Dieng will likely return to being a negligible part of the rotation. He's not a great target in daily fantasy leagues.
