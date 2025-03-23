Dieng (calf) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Clippers.
Dieng will miss a fourth straight game for Oklahoma City while dealing with a left calf strain. The 21-year-old forward's next opportunity to return to the floor will be Tuesday against the Kings.
More News
-
Thunder's Ousmane Dieng: Remains out for Friday•
-
Thunder's Ousmane Dieng: Out with calf strain•
-
Thunder's Ousmane Dieng: Won't face Milwaukee on Sunday•
-
Thunder's Ousmane Dieng: Leaves early with calf strain•
-
Thunder's Ousmane Dieng: Goes to locker room Saturday•
-
Thunder's Ousmane Dieng: Won't start Sunday•