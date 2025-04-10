Dieng (calf) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Jazz.
Dieng will miss a 14th straight game Friday as he continues to work his way back from a calf strain. The next opportunity for him to return to the floor will be Sunday against the Pelicans.
