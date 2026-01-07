Thunder's Ousmane Dieng: Won't play Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Dieng (calf) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Jazz.
Dieng is still dealing with a right calf strain and will remain sidelined Wednesday. He should be considered doubtful ahead of Friday's game against Memphis until the Thunder provide an update on his status.
