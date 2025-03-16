Dieng has been ruled out for the rest of Saturday's game against the Pistons due to a left calf strain, Rylan Stiles of FanSided.com reports.

Dieng suffered the injury early in the second quarter and limped off the floor to the locker room, where trainers diagnosed him with a left calf strain. With Dieng done for the night, Dillon Jones should see an extended role off the bench for the rest of Saturday's game.