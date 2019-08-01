Thunder's Patrick Patterson: Bought out, to sign with Clips
Patterson and the Thunder reached an agreement Thursday on a buyout of the final year of his contract, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. Patterson intends to sign with the Clippers.
The veteran had roughly $5.7 million remaining on his contract, but he'll forfeit that money for an opportunity to become a free agent and join one of the best teams in the West. The 30-year-old has struggled amid injuries over the last two years, and he shot under 40 percent from the field in 2018-19 for the second straight season. Still, he'll add valuable depth up front, and his services will likely come at a discount.
