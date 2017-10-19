Thunder's Patrick Patterson: Cleared for Thursday's opener
Patterson (knee) has been cleared to play in Thursday's regular-season opener against the Knicks, Royce Young of ESPN reports.
Patterson had arthroscopic surgery on his left knee back in August, and while he wasn't able to participate in the preseason, he's now good to go for the opener. He'll start the season as Carmelo Anthony's backup at power forward, but he could be limited a bit until his conditioning is in order.
