Thunder's Patrick Patterson: Cleared to play Tuesday
Patterson (nose) will play Tuesday against the Trail Blazers, Erik Horne of The Oklahoman reports.
Patterson took an elbow to the face Monday against the Knicks and was forced to exit the contest. However, he's avoided anything serious and will suit up just a day later.
More News
-
Thunder's Patrick Patterson: Suffers apparent nose injury•
-
Thunder's Patrick Patterson: Scores 13 points in Saturday's win•
-
Thunder's Patrick Patterson: Sees 18 minutes in Wednesday's loss•
-
Thunder's Patrick Patterson: Sets season high with 17 points•
-
Thunder's Patrick Patterson: Sees just 17 minutes Thursday•
-
Thunder's Patrick Patterson: To come off bench Thursday•
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
Make the right adds as we get deeper into the second half of the season, especially with the...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 15 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 15
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With 18 teams set to play four times in Week 15, you won't be lacking for options to start....
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 14
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 14 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.