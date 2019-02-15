Thunder's Patrick Patterson: Disappoints in starting role
Patterson compiled just five points (2-8 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and three rebounds in 15 minutes during Thursday's 131-122 loss to the Pelicans.
Patterson drew his second consecutive start in place of Jerami Grant (ankle) but once again struggled to produce while not benefiting from any sot of major bump in playing time. Even if Grant remains sidelined after the All-Star break, Patterson hasn't shown enough to warrant much attention in all but the deepest of fantasy leagues.
