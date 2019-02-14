Thunder's Patrick Patterson: Drawing start Thursday
Patterson will start at power forward in Thursday's game against the Pelicans, Maddie Lee of The Oklahoman reports.
Patterson is starting in place of Jerami Grant (ankle). Though 56 games, Patterson is averaging just 14.7 minutes per outing, but he'll figure to see an uptick while in the starting lineup.
