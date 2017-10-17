Thunder's Patrick Patterson: Goes through contact work Tuesday
Patterson (knee) took contact in Tuesday's practice, Erik Horne of The Oklahoman reports.
This is a good sign for Patterson's availability Thursday during the team's season opener against the Knicks. That said, he should still be considered questionable until more word comes through.
