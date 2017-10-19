Thunder's Patrick Patterson: Goes through shootaround Thursday
Patterson (knee) went through morning shootaround, but remains questionable for Thursday's regular-season opener against the Knicks, Erik Horne of the Oklahoman reports.
Patterson was a full participant in practice that last two days and now has gone through shootaround without issue, so it seems highly likely that he'll eventually be cleared to play. We may not get a final word until after pregame warmups, but as it currently stands, Patterson is trending in the right direction.
