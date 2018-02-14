Patterson will shift back to a bench role for Tuesday's game against the Cavaliers, Cavaliers play-by-play announcer John Michael reports.

Patterson started the last two games with Carmelo Anthony (ankle) sitting out, averaging 7.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 steal across 30.5 minutes during that stretch. However, Anthony has officially been cleared for a return and is expected to see a full workload with the starting unit, which sends Patterson back to the bench and likely means a fairly significant drop in playing time. Prior to his previous two starts, Patterson had logged 15 or less minutes in five of six games.