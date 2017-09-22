Thunder's Patrick Patterson: Hopes to see action in preseason

Patterson (knee) said Friday that he'll "most likely" play during the preseason, Brett Dawson of The Oklahoman reports.

Patterson underwent an arthroscopic procedure on his left knee back in August, but he's progressing well in his recovery and is not expected to miss any regular season time. With a shortened preseason, Patterson isn't likely to log heavy minutes, but the fact that he expects to be cleared is nonetheless encouraging. Assuming he's healthy, Patterson is expected to step in as the Thunder's starting power forward.