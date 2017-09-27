Thunder's Patrick Patterson: Limited participant Wednesday
Patterson (knee) took part in portions of Wednesday's practice, Royce Young of ESPN reports.
Patterson had an arthroscopic procedure on his left knee in August and the Thunder continue to take a cautious approach with his workload early in camp. He took part in just a small portion of Wednesday's session and could remain limited over the next few weeks. Patterson indicated earlier in September that he'll "most likely" play during the preseason, but that will likely depend on how well his knee responds to an increase in activity. With the addition of Carmelo Anthony, Patterson is expected to open the season as his backup at power forward.
