Thunder's Patrick Patterson: Not on injury report Thursday
Patterson (wrist) was not on the team's injury report prior to Thursday's contest against the Wizards, Erik Horne of The Oklahoman reports.
Patterson was originally questionable heading into the contest following an MRI on his sore right wrist. But, he's ultimately been cleared to play.
