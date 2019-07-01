Patterson exercised his $5.7 million player option for 2019-20 on May 11, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Patterson's performance has fallen off badly the past two seasons, which likely would have resulted in him facing a lukewarm market in free agency had he declined his player option. After back-to-back seasons of sub-40-percent shooting from the field coupled with declining rebound rates, Patterson could find himself outside of coach Billy Donovan's rotation in 2019-20.