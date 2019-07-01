Thunder's Patrick Patterson: On books for 2019-20
Patterson exercised his $5.7 million player option for 2019-20 on May 11, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
Patterson's performance has fallen off badly the past two seasons, which likely would have resulted in him facing a lukewarm market in free agency had he declined his player option. After back-to-back seasons of sub-40-percent shooting from the field coupled with declining rebound rates, Patterson could find himself outside of coach Billy Donovan's rotation in 2019-20.
More News
-
Thunder's Patrick Patterson: Healthy scratch for Tuesday's loss•
-
Thunder's Patrick Patterson: Disappoints in starting role•
-
Thunder's Patrick Patterson: Drawing start Thursday•
-
Thunder's Patrick Patterson: Plays 15 minutes in Sunday's loss•
-
Thunder's Patrick Patterson: Cleared to play Tuesday•
-
Thunder's Patrick Patterson: Suffers apparent nose injury•
-
NBA Free Agency: The early impact
NBA free agency opens with superstars and role players flying off the shelves. Nick Whalen...
-
NBA's early offseason implications
Anthony Davis to L.A.? What about Kawhi Leonard? The two superstars headline early offseason...
-
Fantasy impact of 2019 class
Is this year's rookie class filled with potential Fantasy difference makers? It might be better...
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.