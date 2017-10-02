Thunder's Patrick Patterson: Out for exhibition opener Tuesday

Patterson (knee) will sit out Tuesday's preseason opener with the Rockets, Erik Horne of the Oklahoman reports.

Patterson has been limited throughout training camp so far while working back from arthroscopic surgery that was performed on his left knee in August. Considering it's only the preseason, the Thunder aren't going to rush him back, so they'll hold him out for the team's opener Tuesday. Once healthy, Patterson is expected to operate as Carmelo Anthony's backup at power forward, though the Thunder have yet to provide any sort of timetable and it's unclear if Patterson will return during the preseason.