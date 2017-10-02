Thunder's Patrick Patterson: Out for exhibition opener Tuesday
Patterson (knee) will sit out Tuesday's preseason opener with the Rockets, Erik Horne of the Oklahoman reports.
Patterson has been limited throughout training camp so far while working back from arthroscopic surgery that was performed on his left knee in August. Considering it's only the preseason, the Thunder aren't going to rush him back, so they'll hold him out for the team's opener Tuesday. Once healthy, Patterson is expected to operate as Carmelo Anthony's backup at power forward, though the Thunder have yet to provide any sort of timetable and it's unclear if Patterson will return during the preseason.
More News
-
Thunder's Patrick Patterson: Won't play in scrimmage Sunday•
-
Thunder's Patrick Patterson: Limited participant Wednesday•
-
Thunder's Patrick Patterson: Hopes to see action in preseason•
-
Thunder's Patrick Patterson: Undergoes arthroscopic surgery on left knee•
-
Thunder's Patrick Patterson: Agrees to three-year contract with Thunder•
-
Raptors' Patrick Patterson: Returns to bench for Game 3•
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...
-
Impressive rookies: Top targets?
Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Jayson Tatum and Josh Jackson were the first to be drafted, but...
-
Embiid, Thomas headline bust candidates
You don't want to risk ruining your Fantasy team on Draft Day, and avoiding these big names...
-
Wild offseason recap
Did you miss everything that happened in the NBA this summer? Don't worry, we have everything...