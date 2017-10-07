Thunder's Patrick Patterson: Out for Sunday's exhibition
Patterson (knee) won't play Sunday's preseason game against Melbourne United, Erik Horne of The Oklahoman reports.
Patterson still hasn't participated in contact portions of practice since undergoing arthroscopic surgery on his left knee in August, so he'll understandably be withheld from Sunday's exhibition. He remains without a timetable for his return, but look for him to serve as Carmelo Anthony's backup at power forward when he's healthy.
More News
-
Thunder's Patrick Patterson: Won't play Friday's preseason contest•
-
Thunder's Patrick Patterson: Out for exhibition opener Tuesday•
-
Thunder's Patrick Patterson: Won't play in scrimmage Sunday•
-
Thunder's Patrick Patterson: Limited participant Wednesday•
-
Thunder's Patrick Patterson: Hopes to see action in preseason•
-
Thunder's Patrick Patterson: Undergoes arthroscopic surgery on left knee•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...
-
Impressive rookies: Top targets?
Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Jayson Tatum and Josh Jackson were the first to be drafted, but...