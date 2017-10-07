Thunder's Patrick Patterson: Out for Sunday's exhibition

Patterson (knee) won't play Sunday's preseason game against Melbourne United, Erik Horne of The Oklahoman reports.

Patterson still hasn't participated in contact portions of practice since undergoing arthroscopic surgery on his left knee in August, so he'll understandably be withheld from Sunday's exhibition. He remains without a timetable for his return, but look for him to serve as Carmelo Anthony's backup at power forward when he's healthy.