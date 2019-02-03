Patterson pitched in five points (2-2 FG, 1-1 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist, one steal, and one block in 15 minutes during Sunday's 134-129 loss to the Celtics.

Patterson has reached double figures in scoring only five times through 52 appearances this season. He has fallen off the fantasy radar over the last two years, providing minimal production once again here in 2018-19 (career lows in assists and blocks per game) after setting career lows in scoring and rebounding in 2017-18.