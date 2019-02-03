Thunder's Patrick Patterson: Plays 15 minutes in Sunday's loss
Patterson pitched in five points (2-2 FG, 1-1 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist, one steal, and one block in 15 minutes during Sunday's 134-129 loss to the Celtics.
Patterson has reached double figures in scoring only five times through 52 appearances this season. He has fallen off the fantasy radar over the last two years, providing minimal production once again here in 2018-19 (career lows in assists and blocks per game) after setting career lows in scoring and rebounding in 2017-18.
More News
-
Thunder's Patrick Patterson: Cleared to play Tuesday•
-
Thunder's Patrick Patterson: Suffers apparent nose injury•
-
Thunder's Patrick Patterson: Scores 13 points in Saturday's win•
-
Thunder's Patrick Patterson: Sees 18 minutes in Wednesday's loss•
-
Thunder's Patrick Patterson: Sets season high with 17 points•
-
Thunder's Patrick Patterson: Sees just 17 minutes Thursday•
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With only one full week left before the All-Star break and trade deadline, solidifying your...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 17
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 16 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 16 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 16 Waiver Wire
The relative quiet schedule was the focus only until the Anthony Davis news hit the street...
-
Week 16 Start' Em & Sit 'Em
A widely varied schedule makes even Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum nearly unusable for Week...