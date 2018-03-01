Thunder's Patrick Patterson: Plays 15 minutes in victory
Patterson had only four points on 2-of-5 shooting while adding two rebounds and one steal in 15 minutes during Wednesday's 101-100 victory over Dallas.
Patterson continues to be a non-factor in fantasy. He has been irrelevant all season apart from the occasional scoring outburst, he belongs firmly on all waiver wires.
