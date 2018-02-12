Patterson registered 14 points (4-6 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block across 35 minutes in Sunday's 110-92 win over the Grizzlies.

Patterson's season-high scoring total came out of nowhere, as he'd only posted double-digit point tallies in two prior games this season and had been held scoreless over 26 minutes against the Lakers on Thursday in his first start in place of Carmelo Anthony (ankle). The difference Sunday appeared to both an increase in playing time and a much sharper shot, along with a perfect performance from the free-throw line. Patterson's night was certainly encouraging for anyone who might have deployed him in a very deep season-long format or as a DFS punt play, but his final line is nowhere representative of his typical production. However, if Anthony is forced to miss another contest when the Thunder tangles with the Cavs on Tuesday, Patterson projects for another run with the first unit.