Thunder's Patrick Patterson: Questionable with wrist injury
Patterson underwent an MRI on his right wrist after dealing with some soreness, and he is questionable to play Thursday against the Wizards, Brett Dawson of The Oklahoman reports.
Patterson was able to go through shootaround, but it looks like there is still a possibility the Thunder hold him out of Thursday night's contest. Look for Patterson to attempt to go through pregame warmups before a final decision on his status is made.
