Thunder's Patrick Patterson: Ruled out Tuesday vs. Nuggets

Patterson (knee) has been ruled out for Tuesday's preseason matchup with the Nuggets, Brett Dawson of the Oklahoman reports.

Patterson, who underwent arthroscopic surgery on his left knee in August, continues to go through the recovery process, but is still not ready to be cleared for full contact and will now have missed the entirety of the preseason schedule. It currently remains to be seen if he'll be good to go in time for the regular-season opener on Oct. 19, though he'll have just over a week to get ready. Once available, Patterson is expected to serve as Carmelo Anthony's backup at power forward.