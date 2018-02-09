Patterson failed to score (0-6 FG, 0-5 3Pt) but added four rebounds, two assists and one steal across 26 minutes while drawing the start at power forward in Thursday's 106-81 loss to the Lakers.

The veteran slid into the first unit with Carmelo Anthony (ankle) on the shelf, but he was one of two starters that didn't register on the scoreboard. Patterson hasn't offered much on the offensive end this season -- he's averaging a career-low 3.3 points across 14.9 minutes -- and he's rarely been able to make up for it with serviceable numbers in the rebounding category. Given his modest amount of playing time and limited production, his minimal fantasy value is restricted strictly to the deepest of formats.