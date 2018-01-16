Thunder's Patrick Patterson: Scores 10 points in Monday's win
Patterson posted 10 points (3-5 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, and one steal in 16 minutes during Monday's 95-88 win over the Kings.
Patterson reached double figures in scoring for just the second time this season. Considering the fact that he was one of the team's key free agent signings, Patterson has been disappointing thus far in 2017-18. As a result, Patterson has not averaged more than 14.9 minutes per night in any month this season, and he is seeing just 14.7 per through seven games in January. With that being said, Patterson could eventually emerge as a decent contributor off the bench thanks to his ability to space the floor.
