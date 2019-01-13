Thunder's Patrick Patterson: Scores 13 points in Saturday's win
Patterson pitched in 13 points (5-7 FG, 3-3 3Pt), four rebounds, and two assists in 23 minutes during Saturday's 122-112 win over the Spurs.
Patterson reached double figures in scoring for the fifth time through 42 appearances this season. Overall he has been no better than last year, and this is just the fourth time he has earned at least 20 minutes here in 2018-19.
