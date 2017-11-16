Thunder's Patrick Patterson: Scores five points
Patterson gathered five points (1-3 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two assists and one rebound across 18 minutes Wednesday against the Bulls.
Patterson's averaging career lows in minutes (15.4) and points (2.9) this season. Fellow frontcourt option Jerami Grant is seeing more opportunities than Patterson since Grant is averaging 9.1 points across 24.7 minutes this year. Patterson will likely continue this type of production deep into the season if Grant keeps playing well and sees more opportunities than him.
