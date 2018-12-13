Thunder's Patrick Patterson: Sees 18 minutes in Wednesday's loss
Patterson had three points (1-4 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, and two steals in 18 minutes during Wednesday's 118-114 loss to the Pelicans.
Patterson has only earned 20-plus minutes three times this season. Moreover, he had gone scoreless in three straight games prior to this one, providing minimal value off the bench despite his theoretical fit as a career 36.7 percent three-point shooter.
