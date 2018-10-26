Thunder's Patrick Patterson: Sees just 17 minutes Thursday
Patterson finished with just seven points and seven rebounds across 17 minutes in Thursday's 101-95 loss to Boston.
Patterson moved to the bench in favor of Jerami Grant and did very little to try and wrestle that spot back again. Patterson offers very little upside in fantasy circles and if he is to move back to the bench, that production could reduce even further. He is a non-factor basically everywhere.
