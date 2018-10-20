Patterson managed five points (2-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt), two rebounds and one block across 19 minutes in the Thunder's 108-92 loss to the Clippers on Friday.

Patterson saw a downturn from a more productive opener, as he took the fewest shot attempts on the first unit in Friday's loss. The veteran forward is primarily valued for his floor-spacing ability, but he's shot just 33.3 percent on six attempts thus far over his first two games. Backup Jerami Grant has been the more productive between him and Patterson in the early going, which could eventually lead to the pair switching roles.