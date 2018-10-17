Thunder's Patrick Patterson: Serviceable production in Opening Night start
Patterson registered seven points (2-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds, one steal and one block across 19 minutes in the Thunder's 108-100 loss to the Warriors on Tuesday.
Patterson played the fewest minutes by far on the starting five, and some shooting struggles capped his production. However, the veteran was solid on the boards relative to playing time and still outpaced fellow forward Jerami Grant in overall production despite playing 10 fewer minutes. Patterson's ability to space the floor should keep him on the first unit over Grant for the time being, although as was the case Tuesday, the latter may ultimately garner more playing time on some nights.
