Thunder's Patrick Patterson: Sets season high with 17 points
Patterson tallied 17 points (6-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT) and four rebounds across 30 minutes Sunday in the Thunder's 117-110 win over the Suns.
After making only one third of his shots through the Thunder's first four games, Patterson turned in by far his most accurate outing from the field of the season. The big man's minutes had sat in the teens in each of the previous four contests, but he benefited from some increased playing time after Steven Adams (calf) was a late scratch. Adams' injury isn't believed to be significant, so assuming the center is ready to go for Tuesday's game against the Clippers, Patterson will likely see his minutes trend downward.
