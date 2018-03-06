Patterson is expected to shift back to a bench role for Tuesday's matchup with the Rockets, Brett Dawson of the Oklahoman reports.

With Carmelo Anthony getting the night off for rest on Saturday, Patterson picked up the spot start, posting 12 points, five rebounds and a block across 33 minutes. That said, Anthony will be returning to the lineup as expected Tuesday and will reclaim his usual spot in the top unit, which sends Patterson back to the bench. After logging 33 minutes Saturday, Patterson will likely see his playing time fall back to around the 16.3 minutes he averaged in the three previous games.