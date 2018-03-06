Thunder's Patrick Patterson: Shifting back to bench Tuesday
Patterson is expected to shift back to a bench role for Tuesday's matchup with the Rockets, Brett Dawson of the Oklahoman reports.
With Carmelo Anthony getting the night off for rest on Saturday, Patterson picked up the spot start, posting 12 points, five rebounds and a block across 33 minutes. That said, Anthony will be returning to the lineup as expected Tuesday and will reclaim his usual spot in the top unit, which sends Patterson back to the bench. After logging 33 minutes Saturday, Patterson will likely see his playing time fall back to around the 16.3 minutes he averaged in the three previous games.
More News
-
Thunder's Patrick Patterson: Strong showing in spot start•
-
Thunder's Patrick Patterson: Will start in place of Carmelo•
-
Thunder's Patrick Patterson: Plays 15 minutes in victory•
-
Thunder's Patrick Patterson: Scores 12 points in Wednesday's win•
-
Thunder's Patrick Patterson: Headed back to bench Tuesday•
-
Thunder's Patrick Patterson: Productive in Sunday spot start•
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...