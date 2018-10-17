Thunder's Patrick Patterson: Starting in opener
Patterson is starting Tuesday's season opener against the Warriors, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
After Carmelo Anthony was traded this summer, a hole opened up at the starting power forward spot in Oklahoma City. Patterson, who is a threat from deep, will draw the start for the opener. He may nearly split time with backup Jerami Grant, however.
