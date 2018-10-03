Thunder's Patrick Patterson: Starting Wednesday
Patterson is starting Wednesday's preseason game against the Pistons, Erik Horne of The Oklahoman reports.
With Carmelo Anthony now in Houston, the starting power forward spot is up for grabs. Patterson will get the first crack at it, while Jerami Grant will also throw his name into the hat.
More News
-
Thunder's Patrick Patterson: Shifting back to bench Tuesday•
-
Thunder's Patrick Patterson: Strong showing in spot start•
-
Thunder's Patrick Patterson: Will start in place of Carmelo•
-
Thunder's Patrick Patterson: Plays 15 minutes in victory•
-
Thunder's Patrick Patterson: Scores 12 points in Wednesday's win•
-
Thunder's Patrick Patterson: Headed back to bench Tuesday•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.