Thunder's Patrick Patterson: Strong showing in spot start
Patterson contributed 12 points (5-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt), six rebounds and one block across 33 minutes in Saturday's 108-100 loss to the Trail Blazers.
Patterson drew the start in place of Carmelo Anthony (rest) and acquitted himself well, serving as a solid source of complementary scoring alongside the likes of Russell Westbrook and Paul George. The veteran forward's offensive contributions off the bench have been spotty this season, but he's capable of the occasional double-digit scoring effort and some serviceable rebounding production. With Anthony due back for Tuesday evening's showdown with the Rockets, Patterson will slide back into his bench role, which typically caps his fantasy contributions.
