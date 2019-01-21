Patterson exited Monday's game against the Knicks with an apparent nose injury, Maddie Lee of The Oklahoman reports.

Patterson tallied two points across nine minutes before heading to the locker room in the second half with a towel over his face. Coach Billy Donovan said afterwards that he thought Patterson simply had a bloody nose, though the big man will continue to be evaluated in the coming days. He should be tentatively considered questionable for Tuesday's game against the Trail Blazers.