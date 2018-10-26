Thunder's Patrick Patterson: To come off bench Thursday
Patterson is not in Thursday's starting lineup against Boston, Erik Horne of The Oklahoman reports.
Patterson recorded four points, two rebounds, a steal and a block over 13 minutes in Sunday's loss to the Kings, and he'll be replaced in the starting five by Jerami Grant. Patterson will be available off the bench.
