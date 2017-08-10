Thunder's Patrick Patterson: Undergoes arthroscopic surgery on left knee
Patterson underwent arthroscopic surgery on his left knee and will be sidelined four-to-six weeks, Erik Horne of NewsOK.com reports.
Patterson, who agreed to a three-year, $16.4 million contract with the Thunder during free agency, underwent a quick clean-up procedure, so there's no structural damage or anything that could keep him out for an extended period of time. His four-to-six week timetable puts him in good shape for a return prior the start of training camp on Sept. 26, although the Thunder could ease him back into the swing of things early on to avoid any sort of setbacks. Patterson is currently the favorite to start at power forward following the departure of Domantas Sabonis to the Pacers, which should allow the 6-foot-9 big man a chance to boost his overall production after averaging 24.6 minutes per game in a reserve capacity with the Raptors last season.
